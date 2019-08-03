PORTLAND, Ore. -- City Club of Portland's ongoing Friday Forum series will be accessible to a wide audience this season with the addition of KGW as a media partner.

The civic engagement organization announced Friday that City Club will stream its Friday Forum sessions as live digital broadcasts on KGW's digital platforms, and will offer live audio streaming and radio broadcast on XRAY.FM.

To watch each week's Friday Forum, which is at 12:15 p.m. on selected Friday, download the KGW News app or follow KGW on Facebook.

Click here for City Club's Friday Forum schedule

In a Sept. 15 letter to City Club of Portland members, president Lisa Watson announced:

"Rapidly changing technology and the critical need for informed public conversations in the current national political environment convinced City Club’s leaders that the time is right to expand and diversify the reach of our content.

KGW will live-stream Friday Forums on Facebook, KGW.com and their news app. Subscribers to app notifications, Twitter and the KGW Facebook feed will receive reminders to tune in at the start of the live-stream. KGW’s Twitter and Facebook feeds attract nearly half a million followers who now will have direct access to the Friday Forum livestream.

XRAY.FM will radio broadcast on 107.1 FM, 99.9 FM KXRW Vancouver, and 91.1 FM KXRY in East Portland. XRAY will stream audio online and on the XRAY mobile app. Airing times will be available on XRAY.FM, on Twitter, Facebook and the XRAY Blog. Going forward, XRAY will work with City Club for live radio broadcasts and an ongoing podcast with bonus content and commentary.

Meanwhile, City Club will continue its successful partnership with Open Signal. The team at Open Signal provides A/V services at Friday Forum and records our events for YouTube and for rebroadcast on community media channels 30 and 11, which are accessible in 400,000 homes."