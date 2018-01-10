Weather Alerts

WAZ520-102300- /O.NEW.KPDT.WW.Y.0002.180111T0300Z-180112T0300Z/ East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the city of Cliffdell 318 AM PST Wed Jan 10 2018 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches are expected above 2500 feet. Significantly higher amounts are expected near the Cascade crest. * WHERE...Cliffdell...Easton Hill. * WHEN...7 PM today to 7 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. $$