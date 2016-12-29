KGW
Wintry mix, snow possible Sunday night, Monday morning

KGW Sunrise forecast: 12-29-16

KGW 7:16 AM. PST December 29, 2016

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Higher elevations around Portland may see some snow accumulate Sunday night through Monday morning, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.

He said rain is more likely at lower elevations but there may be a dusting of snow instead.

Elevation charts:   Metro   |   Willamette Valley   |   Cascades/Coast

As for Thursday, Hill said to look for sunshine until noon, then increasing clouds and showers by tonight. Spotty showers Friday will end by the evening.

New Year's Day will be dry through the afternoon with evening showers and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

An Arctic front next week will create more chances for snow, he said, with several inches possible Thursday.

