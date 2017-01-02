Winter weather closes, delays schools on Monday

WOODLAND, Wash. -- Winter weather conditions closed or delayed several Oregon and Southwest Washington schools Monday, including some in Woodland.

While streets in downtown Woodland were dry, less-traveled streets were still covered in ice and snow. The school district didn’t want to chance it.

Many students live up in the hills. Even though snow plows were hard at work, it was a tricky drive. Those who did venture out were taking it slow and steady.

Superintendent Michael Green said the district has run out of snow days. Now seniors will have to go to school on a Saturday, most likely in the spring, to have enough mandated school days to graduate.

Something like this hasn’t happened in about a decade, said Green.

“We actually found in the past those are pretty valuable days for students," said Green. "They have the opportunity to do some college planning and financial aid work, apply for scholarships."

North of Woodland, in Kelso, snow blanketed the hills and covered many of the roads. But school wasn't canceled; students were still on winter break.

