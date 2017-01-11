When will all the snow melt?

(Photo: Katrina Dimick)

PORTLAND, Ore. — We hope you like snow, because it’s going to stick around for a while.

After more than a foot of snow fell in the Portland metro area, temperatures are expected to stay fairly cold - meaning you’ll see quite a bit of snow for the next few days.

When the snow finally melts, it could cause significant flooding.

Related: Snow event could be Portland's biggest in 27 years

“Look for very little melting until Sunday,” said KGW Meteorologist Rod Hill. “Sunny days Thursday and Friday will be a welcome sight, but temps will be cold, dropping to near 20 degrees and colder at night.”

Some melting will come on Sunday, when temperatures are expected to hit 40 degrees. Then, all of the snow should melt away next week, when highs of 50 degree are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

That could be a problem, though. Hill said flooding could happen if a lot of the snow melts at once.

“Roughly one-half of the current snow depth could still be around, which would melt quickly with warm rain and add to runoffs, producing a significant threat of flooding,” he said. If next Monday through Wednesday produces 2 inches of rain or more with 50-degree heat, flooding would likely become a big story and concern.”

Forecast | Radar | Weather Cameras

Photos: Snow keeps falling in Portland

Snow totals in metro area break records

(© 2017 KGW)