WATCH: Tornado sweeps through woman's backyard

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
City tries new traffic change in Pearl District
-
Trump: 'A new chapter of American Greatness is now beginning'
-
Democratic reaction to Trump's speech
-
WWII Boeing B-17 plane takes flight
-
Gov. Brown discusses ACA and immigration
-
Man and dog found dead in NE Portland
-
Expert calls Vancouver shooting 'excessive'
-
Trump recognizes widow of Navy SEAL killed in Yemen
-
Salem woman and dog injured in dog attack
More Stories
-
Seismologists studying small tremors deep beneath…Mar. 1, 2017, 6:03 a.m.
-
'Resist': Oregon Democratic leaders react to…Feb 28, 2017, 9:01 p.m.
-
Watch Live: April the giraffe prepares to give birthFeb 24, 2017, 6:27 p.m.