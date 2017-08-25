Close VIDEO: See Hurricane Harvey from space The view of Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station. KIII 11:18 AM. PDT August 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The International Space Station tweeted a video of Hurricane Harvey Friday morning as it approaches the Texas coast.Take a look at some of the amazing shots below. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Mysterious FedEx check scam Brookings fire approaches 'mega' status East HS coach on leave over forced splits Climber dies in Oregon City Hospital takes patient out to see eclipse Hit-and-run suspect arrested Cheer coaches say forced splits not routine Harvey upgraded to a hurricane Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse KGW Sunrise forecast: 8-25-17 More Stories Hurricane Harvey strengthens to Category 3 storm Aug 24, 2017, 8:09 a.m. Brookings under evacuation warning as Chetco Bar Fire rages Aug 22, 2017, 6:00 p.m. School principal tells students 'you look fat' in… Aug 25, 2017, 8:53 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs