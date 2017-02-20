PORTLAND, Ore. -- A heavy weather system dumped nearly a half-inch of rain at Portland International Airport Monday morning, pushing the February total to 9.12" as of 7:30 a.m.

That makes this the second-wettest February since records began at PDX back in 1941.

"The all-time February precipitation record is 10.03" back in 1996," said KGW meteorologist Rod Hill. "At this point, there is a very good chance we will break the record for February by the end of the month, and maybe as early as Tuesday."

The record-setting 1996 season saw the "Great Flood" on the Willamette River. But Hill said conditions this year are quite different and a repeat is extremely unlikely.

Since the start of the water year on Oct. 1, the city has seen 33 inches of total moisture, which is roughly an extra three months' wort of precipitation since last fall.

"The surplus total is just over 11 inches," Hill explained. "The water year concludes Sept. 30 and averages a 12-month amount of 36.03 inches."

As for the immediate outlook, Monday and Tuesday will be rainy with highs temps pushing 50 degree. The remainder of the workweek could see sun breaks in between showers, and the snow level will drop. But temps should stay in the 40s.

