'This is NOT the time to be on beaches': NWS warns of coast storm, flooding

The dry and warm stretch that Portlanders may have grown accustomed to over the last week will take a hiatus beginning Wednesday night.

Increasing rain is expected Wednesday night in the metro area with rainfall near an inch possible through Thursday, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.

“Tonight's cold front kicks off a stretch of wet active weather through the weekend,” Hill said.

The weather will be more extreme on the coast where a Coastal Flood Warning is in effect all day Thursday for Clatsop, Tillamook and Lincoln counties. Breaking waves of 35-45 feet are expected, according to the National Weather Service, which will send water farther up beaches and jetties.

“Structures and roads located immediately at beach level will potentially be flooded or impacted by debris. Many beaches, jetties, and rocky out croppings will be covered by deep water,” the NWS said.

Peak waves are expected between 4 a.m. and noon. South wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible as well.

“This is NOT the time to be on beaches & jetties,” the NWS tweeted.

Dangerous beach conditions on Thursday. Low-lying structures & roads could be flooded or impacted by debris. Beaches & jetties will be covered by deep water. This is NOT the time to be on beaches & jetties. #orwx #wawx pic.twitter.com/btWkxOzlrY — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) January 17, 2018

