Storm could bring snow Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The metro area could see snow again in the middle of this week.

The workweek starts with a mostly cloudy Monday that'll see some drizzle and a high in the mid-40s, said KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness. And then a cold front pushes through the region early Tuesday morning, bringing a chance of morning rain showers.

"More importantly, that front opens up the freezer door, allowing colder air east of the Cascades to spill westward Tuesday and Wednesday," he said. "At the same time a slow moving storm center moves in from the south and west that brings the chance of wintry precipitation back to the area starting Wednesday and lasting though Friday."

The details are still far from certain, McGinness said, but another round of snow and ice is possible for the the Willamette Valley. High temperatures Wednesday through Friday should be just above freezing.

Weekend temperatures should get back into the 40s, with some showers, and help clear out any accumulation that may happen.

