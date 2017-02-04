Another snowstorm may slam Portland area Sunday night

A major snowstorm could hit Portland Sunday night (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – In the winter that never seems to let up, Portland could potentially be facing another major snowstorm Sunday night into Monday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Sunday morning through Monday morning in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. A Flood Watch is also in effect during the same time period as heavy precipitation is expected to slam the area.

The National Weather Service said they have higher confidence that there will be 2-4 feet of snow in the Cascades through Tuesday and 18-24 inches of snow in the Coast Range through Tuesday.

We don't have any updates on the Sunday forecast at this point. We're hoping to know more by morning. Plan for the worst, hope for the best. — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) February 4, 2017

Radar | Forecast | Weather Cams | Power outages

While the NWS has lower confidence that it will happen, they said rain on Sunday could change to snow for some locations, which could lead to up to a foot of snow. The area most likely hit by this potential storm would be between Portland and Longview.

Here are the areas where we are most concerned about heavy/wet snow. Keep in mind, this area could shift a bit by tomorrow. Rain elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/Fxvs1oj3rh — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) February 4, 2017

KGW forecaster Brian Brennan said the snow level will drop to at least 1,000 feet on Sunday. He said below 1,000 feet there will be rain that could turn into snow. If there is snow on the valley floor, he said it could hit the Portland area as early as midday Sunday, but more likely in the evening.

“Some models are showing a lot of snow while others are showing a near miss,” Brennan said.

Get the KGW News app for the latest updates on the go

If there is snow, Brennan thinks Portland could see 3-7 inches. KGW chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino on Saturday said there could be 3-6 inches.

Ha. Thx. Very tough forecast. Could just be cold rain, but I'm leaning toward snow.... 3-6". Maybe more. Tough call! — Matt Zaffino (@Zaffino) February 4, 2017

Temperatures Sunday are expected to be in the high 30s but cold air could sweep in under the moisture, which could turn the rain into snow, the NWS said.

TriMet said riders should be prepared for delays if snowfall makes its way to the valley floor. Click here for TriMet alerts

Snow and freezing rain initially hit the Portland metro area late Thursday afternoon. After about an hour, the band of precipitation moved north and Portland remained mostly dry through the rest of the night. Then steady, freezing rain started falling at about 3 a.m. Friday, leading to icy roads and crashes, including a massive wreck on I-5 southbound at Capitol Highway that took hours to clear.

Many school district canceled classes Friday or had delayed starts.

Click here for list of school delays, closures

The Columbia River Gorge also saw wintry weather and was under a Winter Storm Watch until 10 a.m. Saturday.

PHOTOS: Ice storm impact

Photos: Strong winds knock down trees

More helpful weather links:

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

(© 2017 KGW)