Snow totals around metro area break records

KGW 12:16 PM. PST January 11, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- How much snow fell where you live? 

Tuesday, January 10 was the snowiest calendar day since 2008, according to the National Weather Service. Once the final tally is released, it could be the biggest one-day snow event in 27 years.

Snow was still falling Wednesday morning, with another couple of inches expected before it stops completely. 

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said the most snow fell in the West Hills of Portland, with 14.5 inches measured at NW Cornell Road. A few other areas recorded a full foot of snow: Vancouver at Northwest/Hazel Dell, North Portland at University of Portland, and Banks. 

Click here for the latest official snow totals

If you’re wondering how to measure the snow totals where you live, here’s a helpful guide from the weather service. 

KGW Meteorologist Matt Zaffino saw 12.6 inches at his home. 

Reporter Sara Roth had 10 inches in St. Johns.  

Viewer Krista Evans has 10 to 12 inches in Lake Oswego

John Richards measured seven inches in Damascus. 

You can share your photos with us on Twitter and Instagram, using the hashtag #kgwweather. 

Your pics: Snowmen, snow figures, snow things

(© 2017 KGW)

