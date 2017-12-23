Snow in Portland unlikely on Christmas

7-day forecast beginning Dec. 23 (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – It's looking more likely that it won't be a white Christmas in Portland this year.

A system coming in from the west on Christmas Eve is expected to bring rain and a snow mix in higher elevations. And while the east wind that is already blowing across Portland is expected to still be around, temperatures don't look like they'll cool enough to bring snow to the Rose City.

"Our best chance of snowfall in the upper elevations will be Sunday night and Monday morning," said KGW forecaster Vanessa Paz.

Portlanders should still expect a wet Christmas Eve and Christmas, just probably without the snow.

Saturday is expected to be mostly dry before Sunday's wet system arrives.

In the Cascades, 1-4 inches of snow are expected each day through the weekend.

