Snow falls in Salem, cancels school

Snow south of Salem on Monday.

SALEM, Ore. – Snow fell hard in Salem, on the first Monday in March.

Enough snow fell in the early morning to cancel school for about 41,000 students in the Salem-Keizer School District.

The heaviest snow fell in south Salem, especially in hillside neighborhoods. Some places saw 4 inches or more.





There was enough snow for Cecilio Garcia to get out and shovel. His wife alerted him to the snow in the morning.

“She said, 'Did you see the snow?' I say, 'No.' Then I say, 'Oh my God, a lot of snow, man. When you think it’s gonna stop?' "

The snow did stop and was melting off by mid-morning. It’s anyone’s guess if there will be more snow to come this season.

