PORTLAND, Ore. -- As the southwest deals with sweltering, record heat (so hot in Phoenix that planes can't fly), it should come as a relief that Portland's summer actually won't be too bad, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.

The summer season kicks off Tuesday at 9:24 p.m., when the summer solstice begins. And Hill said if the month of June thus far is any indicator, temperatures will struggle to rise above normal for the season.

Summer begins this evening! I do not see any signs of a hot summer in terms of too many 90 degree days. pic.twitter.com/kwWjbRMF9g — Rod Hill (@KGWRodHill) June 20, 2017

"To date, Portland International Airport has seen only day at 90 or above, when May 22 warmed up to 91 degrees," he said. "My summer outlook calls for a total of 10 to 14 hot days of 90 or above."

Hill said about a dozen 90-degree days during summer would be considered normal.

Forecast | Radar | Hourly

"The summer of 2016 hit the hot category with 14 such days," he said. "It's interesting to note that last summer only saw one hot month: August of 2016 went crazy with two 100-degree days and 90-or-better heat nine different days."

He said 90-degree temperatures tend to taper off through the first 10 days of September, and this year should be no different.

"Here is hoping our summer is just what you are looking for," Hill said.

© 2017 KGW-TV