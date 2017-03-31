Rod Hill: The crazy Portland winter is over!

Spring in full bloom. #KGWWeather photo courtesy of Kim Gerardi, via Twitter

PORTLAND, Ore. -- That rainy Wednesday we just trudged through very likely marked the end of the crazy wet (and sometimes snowy) Portland weather pattern that started back in October.

"Since that time, Portland has seen more than 41 inches of total moisture, giving the Rose City a wet surplus of more than 15 inches of water," said KGW meteorologist Rod Hill. "In fact, since February, more than 17 inches of rain has fallen. The crazy wet weather has caused swollen rivers and produced countless landslides."

The current 7-day forecast shows more dry weather than wet(!) and it's a clear sign of Portland's changing weather pattern.

"Look for near-normal rainfall this April and May, which would be 3 inches of total rain or less in April and closer to 2.5 inches of rainfall for the month of May," Hill said.

March will end with 7.26 inches of total rainfall at Portland International Airport, third place on the all-time rain list for the month. Normal rainfall for the month is 3.68 inches. The wettest March ever recorded was back in 2012, with 7.89 inches.

"Here's looking forward to a nice Northwest spring for the next 60 days plus!" Hill said.

