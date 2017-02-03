Reporter video notebooks: Icy conditions across Portland area

SW Portland, Friday ice storm, Feb. 3, 2017 KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. -- KGW crews are across the region Friday chronicling the impact of a major ice storm that has blanketed many roadways and caused headaches and worse for morning commuters.

Here are some of their video reports from the area. Follow KGW's Facebook page for more updates throughout the day.

An early-morning look at the I-5 crash that closed the highway for several hours:





The scene in Troutdale and I-84 heading east from Portland:





Barnes Road in Portland which had some traffic issues early:

The scene from the Portland airport:





