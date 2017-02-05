Reporter Notebook: Winter weather in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. -- KGW News reporters were out across the Portland area Sunday providing updates on snow, rain, flooding and more.

If you missed their reports on social media or KGW's broadcast, we've brought all of their reporting together here for you to enjoy.

Brian Brennan was up at Mt. Hood, where skiers and snowboarders enjoyed a great day of snow.

VIDEO: Snowing on Mt. Hood

Christine Pitawanich was on Highway 30, traveling out to Astoria, which has been hit with a lot of snow.

VIDEO: Snow in the coast range

Dave Northfield was in Southwest Washington where the wet snow was perfect for snowballs and snow people.

VIDEO: Snow in Southwest Washington

Heavy rain led to flooding problems across the county, including the following issue.

VIDEO: Flooding and sinkhole on Pipeline Road

Maggie Vespa was in Northwest Portland on Sunday afternoon, where the rain was coming down after some snow earlier in the morning.

VIDEO: Northwest Portland winter storm

Orlando Sanchez was at On Deck Sports Bar and Grill in the Pearl District, where fans weren't fazed by the winter weather reports.

VIDEO: Weather not impacting plans of Super Bowl fans

(© 2017 KGW)