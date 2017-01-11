Reporter notebook: January snowstorm in Portland

Reporter Pat Dooris took this photo at Southeast 16th and Holly on Jan. 11 (Photo: Pat Dooris)

A historic snowstorm surprised Portland on Jan. 10 and 11, dumping more than a foot of snow on the city and metro area. KGW reporters and photographers braved the snow and reported on the road closures, trees down, slick roads - and, of course, some winter fun.

Kyle Iboshi found road crews working hard to clear downed trees and reopen closed roads.

Two separate buses were stuck in Portland due to the snow.

Rachael Rafanelli met a woman who was stuck in her car for eight (!) hours. Luckily, she had a warm blanket and a good sense of humor.

How do our reporters make it out to cover storms like this? Photographer Steve Redlin shows us how he got out of his driveway. (Can we borrow your shovel?)

Getting ready to go cover the snowstorm. Reminds me of my childhood in North Dakota!! @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/SCMtEWg50u — Steven Redlin (@StevenRedlin) January 11, 2017

It wasn't all bad news, though. Portlanders made the best of it with some cross-country skiing and snowmen (we know that's not juice).

And, of course, some lucky kids got the rare chance to sled in deep snow. Have fun and be safe, everyone!

