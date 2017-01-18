Rain causes sewer overflow into Willamette River

PORTLAND, Ore. – Wednesday's heavy rain caused Portland's sewer system to overflow, sending raw sewage into the Willamette River.

The volume of sewage spilling into the river is not yet known. The spill began at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday and is still continuing as of 4:15 p.m.

The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said the public should avoid contact with the river for the next two days.

During heavy rainstorms, the increased storm water runoff can cause Portland's combined sewer system to overflow into the river, the bureau said in a news release.

"In December 2011, Portland completed a 20-year program of sewer improvements," the bureau said in a news release. Before the improvements, combined sewers overflowed an average of 50 times per year, but now the system overflows to the Willamette Rivers an average of four times per winters and once every three summers.

"This is the second CSO this 2016-2017 winter season. The previous overflow occurred on Thanksgiving Day," the bureau said.

