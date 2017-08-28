Portland, surrounding areas could reach 100 degrees Monday

Monday day planner (photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees in some parts of the Willamette Valley on Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory that ends at 8 p.m. Monday. Residents in the foothills, Cascades and southern Willamette Valley should expect smoky conditions.

The record high at PDX for August 28 is 102 degrees, set in 1967. Portland is expected to reach 99 degrees Monday, so the record appears to be safe, according to KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness. Some areas in the valley could reach 100 degrees, McGinness said.

If Portland reaches 90 degrees Monday, it will mark the 18th day this summer where temperatures have reached 90 degrees.

"We get some relief Tuesday and Wednesday," McGinness said. "A stronger onshore push may even drive some clouds into the valley by Wednesday morning and if so, highs may stay near 80."

Currently, the KGW forecast shows high temperatures hovering in the high-80s Tuesday through Friday. The heat will start to build again for the weekend, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s.

McGinness said it's possible the record high of 94 degrees for Sept. 3, which was set in 2003, could be challenged on Sunday.

There is no sign of rain in the forecast for the next seven to 10 days, McGinness said.

