Portland could see two more 90-degree stretches before summer ends

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The unofficial end of summer is approaching, with Labor Day just around the corner, but Portland might still see two more stretches of 90-degree temps.

Portland will likely to see 90-degree heat on Saturday and possibly mid-90s Sunday and Monday.

"Assuming Portland International Airport hits 90 Saturday through Tuesday, The Rose City's 90-degree summer total would jump to 19 days," said KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.

But Hill said forecast models are then hinting at more 90-degree heat over Labor Day weekend, "even showing possible 90-degree weather at times through September 10th!

"If true, the 90-degree number of days would climb to 25 or so, which would make the summer of 2017 one of the hottest on record, due largely to a hot August and September."

He said as the heat returns this weekend, so will smoky haze in the valley starting Sunday, as light south to southeast winds transport the smoke.

