KGW
Close

Photos: Christmas Eve snow in Portland

KGW Sunrise forecast 12-24-17

KGW 3:25 PM. PST December 24, 2017

The Portland metro area was surprised with snow and sleet on Christmas Eve.

Here's what it looked like around the metro area:

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories