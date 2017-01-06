ODOT to use road salt in the Portland area

(Photo: Pat Dooris)

PORTLAND, Ore. – For the first time, the Oregon Department of Transportation will use solid salt to help keep roadways dry and clear during the next storm.

That storm is expected to hit Saturday. But as of Friday, the agency did not yet have solid salt in Portland to use. ODOT was still working to figure out where to acquire the salt, where to store it, and then when to use it.

“We are currently working out the logistics of using salt locally, and we are working on that as we speak today,” said ODOT spokeswoman Kimberly Dinwiddie Friday morning.

This marks a policy shift for ODOT, which has used solid salt in other parts of the state, but not the Portland area.

“The timing on when we can get salt in the area is something that is evolving,” said Dinwiddie.

For now, ODOT will use sand, snowplows and liquid de-icer, as usual. It will also bring in extra crews, and is warning drivers to stay home, if possible. There’s also a possibility the storm, expected to bring snow and ice, will force ODOT to close a section of I-84 in the gorge.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation is getting ready, too. They've already applied 8,000 to 10,000 gallons of de-icer, and will work around the clock.

But in a Friday press conference, Portland Commissioner Dan Saltzman said PBOT will not be using road salt.

Because this storm will hit on a weekend, they hope the impact won’t be as severe as the last one.

“It’s better for something like this to happen on a weekend, when we don’t have to commute to work, or at a moment when you are away from home, at work, like we found in December when the storm hit on a weekday afternoon," said PBOT spokesman Dylan Rivera. "That’s probably the worst time, if you had to pick a time."

He encourages drivers to be prepared, to carry chains, and to have emergency supplies in the car.

