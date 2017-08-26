Multnomah County to open cooling centers beginning Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. – Multnomah County will open three cooling centers as temperatures are expected to be in the 90s through Tuesday.
The cooling centers will open be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
They will be at the following locations:
- Multnomah County Walnut Park Building, 5325 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Portland
- Multnomah County East Building, 600 NE 8th St., Gresham
- Hollywood Senior Center, 1820 NE 40th Ave., Portland
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from noon on Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday. KGW forecaster Brian Brennan expects temperatures to be in the mid-90s Sunday and Monday.
The county also had the following tips for staying cool:
- Drink plenty of water, non-alcoholic and decaffeinated fluids. People with health conditions such as epilepsy or heart or kidney disease should talk to a doctor before increasing their consumption.
- Find the cool places. Visit a family member or neighbor with air conditioning, or go to the nearest public library, shopping mall or other cooled space.
- Dress for the weather. Wear a wide-brimmed hat and loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing to reflect heat and sunlight.
- Never wait in a parked vehicle or leave a child, elder or pet waiting in a parked car. Temperatures inside parked vehicles can rise dangerously high -- even with the windows open.
- Slow down. Reduce or reschedule strenuous activities until the heat of the day has passed.
- Stay out of the sun. Sunburn interferes with the skin’s ability to cool.
- Take a cool bath, shower or sponge bath. Cool water can help cool an overheated body.
- Pay attention to older adults, people with disabilities or health conditions.
- Check on those who are at-risk at least twice a day.
