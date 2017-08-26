Multnomah County to open cooling centers beginning Sunday

sun sunshine heat hot (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Multnomah County will open three cooling centers as temperatures are expected to be in the 90s through Tuesday.

The cooling centers will open be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

They will be at the following locations:

Multnomah County Walnut Park Building, 5325 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Portland

Multnomah County East Building, 600 NE 8th St., Gresham

Hollywood Senior Center, 1820 NE 40th Ave., Portland

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from noon on Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday. KGW forecaster Brian Brennan expects temperatures to be in the mid-90s Sunday and Monday.

The county also had the following tips for staying cool:

Drink plenty of water, non-alcoholic and decaffeinated fluids. People with health conditions such as epilepsy or heart or kidney disease should talk to a doctor before increasing their consumption.

Find the cool places. Visit a family member or neighbor with air conditioning, or go to the nearest public library, shopping mall or other cooled space.

Dress for the weather. Wear a wide-brimmed hat and loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing to reflect heat and sunlight.

Never wait in a parked vehicle or leave a child, elder or pet waiting in a parked car. Temperatures inside parked vehicles can rise dangerously high -- even with the windows open.

Slow down. Reduce or reschedule strenuous activities until the heat of the day has passed.

Stay out of the sun. Sunburn interferes with the skin’s ability to cool.

Take a cool bath, shower or sponge bath. Cool water can help cool an overheated body.

Pay attention to older adults, people with disabilities or health conditions.

Check on those who are at-risk at least twice a day.

