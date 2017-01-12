Mostly sunny, a bit warmer Thursday, but it won't melt the snow

PORTLAND, Ore. -- After a cold morning with temperatures in the 20s, expect mostly sunny skies today with highs 30 to 35, says KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.

"Friday will bring more sunshine," he added. "But with cold temperatures, very little melting of the snow will take place."

Roadways in Portland were still covered with hard-packed snow and icy ruts Wednesday morning, and some cars abandoned Tuesday night still hadn't moved.

The next big change in the weather will be Tuesday, when the temperature rises to 50 with heavy rain. The conditions will quickly melt most of the snow that fell this week.

Keep an eye out for flooding at that point, Hill said.

