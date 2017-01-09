More snow already on the horizon after ice storm

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland metro area has barely had time to shake off the weekend's ice storm and there's already more snow in the forecast for the next couple days.

Occasional showers throughout Monday could bring flurries as low as 500 feet, according to KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness. The coast range and the higher hills of Clark County will most likely see Monday evening snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Clark & Cowlitz counties, as well as the Willapa Hills and the northern Oregon Coast Range, through noon Tuesday.

"Then a second storm system rolls into the central or southern Oregon coast Tuesday," McGinness said. "The ultimate track of this system will have a big impact on whether the Portland metro area sees accumulating snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday, or just flurries."

He said areas near Salem, Albany, Corvallis and Eugene are more likely in the path of that snow threat. A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect in Central Oregon on Tuesday morning.

At this point, Thursday and Friday look sunny and cold, and rainy weather should return Saturday.