More heavy rain to pound Portland area; snow, ice expected in Gorge

Heavy rain is expected in Portland, freezing rain and ice in the Gorge (Photo: National Weather Service)

PORTLAND, Ore. – After days of pounding rain in the Portland metro area, another onslaught is expected the rest of the work week, and the gorge is likely to see more snow and freezing rain.

A Flood Watch is in effect Wednesday afternoon through Friday night in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

Heavy rain is expected to return Wednesday afternoon that could drop 2 inches in the northern Willamette Valley through Friday, 2-3 inches along the coast, and 3-6 inches in the north and central coast ranges, according to the National Weather Service.

Rivers are already high after multiple inches of rain fell on Sunday and Monday. The NWS listed the following rivers that have the greatest chance of flooding:

Grays River in Wahkiakum County

Nehalem River in Clatsop and Tillamook counties

Wilson River in Tillamook County

Pudding River in Clackamas and Marion counties

Tualatin River in Washington County

Johnson Creek in Multnomah County

Siletz River in Lincoln County

Marys River in Benton County

Luckiamute River in Benton and Polk counties

The metro area has been dealing with landslides following the last batch of rainfall and more rain could lead to more landslides.

Snow, ice in gorge

While areas west of Portland are focused on rain, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Columbia River Gorge from Wednesday morning until late Thursday afternoon.

Snow is expected fall Wednesday morning until Wednesday night or Thursday morning, when it will transition to freezing rain, the NWS said. The threat of freezing rain continues through Thursday afternoon.

NWS said 4-8 inches of snow could fall in the central Columbia River Gorge and 6-12 inches in Hood River Valley. There could be up to 1-2 inches of ice accumulation before the storm is over, according to KGW chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino.

Dry weekend

There may be a few leftover showers Saturday morning but the weekend looks mostly dry for the Portland metro area with high temperatures in the mid-to-high 40s.

