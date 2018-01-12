Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass, Jan. 11, 2018. (Credit: KING)

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center issued their monthly forecast for El Nino and La Nina. It confirms La Nina conditions continue in the tropical Pacific (below normal sea surface temperatures in a certain part of the tropical Pacific).

NOAA says there is now an 85-95 percent chance that a weak to moderate La Nina will continue through our winter.

Usually, La Nina winters increase the odds of below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation with lots of snow in the mountains during our winter months. But so far this year we haven't seen much evidence of it.

What's up? Well first, we are the only part way through the winter. It's still 68 days until spring arrives, so the averages could change. But this does emphasize the point that La Nina and La Nina only push the odds one way or another and don't guarantee any particular kind of winter.

