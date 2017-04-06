KGW Sunrise forecast: 4-6-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW Archive: Deadly tornado hits Vancouver in 1972
-
Woman's car stolen with dog inside
-
Ridgefield prepares for casino opening
-
Biketown bikes, stations vandalized overnight
-
Teen accepted to all 8 Ivy League schools
-
Tiny homes open
-
Lents to city: Take action on homeless crisis
-
State settles with family of abused child
-
Lents neighbors seeking better livability
-
Tacoma man and red light ticket mistery
More Stories
-
Hundreds of TSA workers failed drug, alcohol tests,…Apr. 5, 2017, 1:14 p.m.
-
KGW Archive: 45th anniversary of deadly Vancouver tornadoApr. 5, 2017, 6:51 p.m.
-
Lents residents to city: Listening about homeless…Apr. 5, 2017, 6:45 p.m.