KGW Sunrise forecast: 4-3-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Se pdx crash
-
Trail Blazers' DJ loses sight after surgery
-
Grimm actress raises money for new show
-
Car stolen with child inside
-
Lawsuit filed against Portland rehab center
-
Carjacking search
-
Portland represented on Gonzaga bench
-
Ducks players react to heartbreaking loss to North Carolina
-
ODFW: Don't rescue baby wildlife
-
Man gets red light ticket from 1,000 miles away
More Stories
-
Gonzaga has strong Oregon connectionsApr. 2, 2017, 3:36 p.m.
-
Arrest after man drives into crowd in SE Portland,…Apr. 2, 2017, 7:09 p.m.
-
Joe Donlon plays 'Heads Up' with ZagsApr. 2, 2017, 7:26 p.m.