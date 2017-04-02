KGW Sunrise forecast 4-2-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Trail Blazers' DJ loses sight after surgery
-
Grimm actress raises money for new show
-
ODFW: Don't rescue baby wildlife
-
3-year-old Silsbee child saves newborn baby
-
Car stolen with child inside
-
Deadly bus crash update 6
-
KGW evening forecast 4-1-17
-
Man gets red light ticket from 1,000 miles away
-
Ducks fans proud of team's season
-
Troutdale man finds death threat inside home
More Stories
-
Oregon's historic season comes to an end with 77-76…Apr. 1, 2017, 8:34 p.m.
-
Watch: Ducks coach, players react to Final Four lossApr. 1, 2017, 10:18 p.m.
-
Photos: Ducks lose in the Final Four to North CarolinaApr. 1, 2017, 6:51 p.m.