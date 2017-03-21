KGW Sunrise forecast: 3-21-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
Family, friends remember 22-year-old in Forest Grove
-
ICE goes public with 'declined detainers'
-
Swollen Columbia River floods parks, trails
-
Person of interest named in Vanc. homicides
-
Protester wants City Council held in contempt
-
Half Price Nike & New Balance: The Deal Guy
-
Man shot at apartments in Northwest Portland
-
Two men dead in Vancouver shooting
-
Portland to Seattle in 15 minutes: The Hyperloop
More Stories
-
Family and friends remember 22-year-old Forest Grove…Mar 20, 2017, 11:35 p.m.
-
Oregon City family desperate to find missing daughterMar 21, 2017, 6:50 a.m.
-
Trails, parks flooded by swollen Columbia RiverMar 20, 2017, 8:49 p.m.