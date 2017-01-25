KGW Sunrise forecast: 1-25-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Political fight gets woman kicked off plane
-
Merkley uses inauguration photos during hearing
-
Man arrested at protest says it was a mistake
-
Proposal would force landlords to paying moving expenses for no-cause evictions
-
UPS customers upset over delivery delays
-
Video: Couple at Portland protest clashes with police
-
Veteran responds to flag burning at protest
-
Flu bug bites Oregon
-
Potholes plague Portland area drivers
-
Fatal crash on SW Barbur Boulevard
More Stories
-
Trump vows 'major investigation' into alleged voter fraudJan 25, 2017, 5:42 a.m.
-
Mayor co-sponsors Eudaly's proposal for landlords…Jan 24, 2017, 4:39 p.m.
-
Trump to announce Mexican border wall plans on…Jan 24, 2017, 7:54 p.m.