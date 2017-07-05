KGW Noon forecast 7-5-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Skamania County sheriff warns Gorge hikers
-
Cat found decapitated in SE Portland
-
Officers responding to call take ride on Slip N Slide
-
'Roman candle fight' ignites, destroys SUV in Wash.
-
Car hits cyclist in Northeast Portland
-
Police kill gunman in Hillsboro
-
Non-binary gender identification is now law
-
Microsoft may be laying off for 'reorganization'
-
S. Korean traveler's bike stolen in Portland
-
PORTLAND DEADLY CRASHES
More Stories
-
Newly discovered photo adds to Amelia Earhart mysteryJul. 5, 2017, 9:16 a.m.
-
Fireworks ignite, destroy pickup on Oregon coastJul. 5, 2017, 11:10 a.m.
-
Gallery: Are these your photos?Jul. 5, 2017, 12:38 p.m.