KGW Noon forecast 4-12-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Gresham police describe deaths of two girls, suicidal father
-
Downtown Portland building evacuated
-
Person shot at Hollday Park in NE Portland
-
Video shows passenger dragged off flight
-
Tigard man dies at hospital after hit by tree limb
-
Mayor's attorney: Case should be dropped
-
Suicidal dad kills 2 daughters, then shot dead by police
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
Budget could hit preschool and police horses
-
Debris fall from facade of Fifth Avenue Building
More Stories
-
ACLU of Oregon files lawsuit for documents on travel…Apr 12, 2017, 11:29 a.m.
-
Two girls found dead, suicidal father dies after…Apr 12, 2017, 5:25 a.m.
-
Bill requires Ore. students to pass U.S. naturalization testApr 12, 2017, 11:14 a.m.