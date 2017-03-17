KGW Noon forecast 3-17-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
County proposal: Let homeless live in your back yard
-
Transgender student punched in Vancouver
-
Police: Drunk driver hits woman checking mail
-
Suspect confesses to killings
-
Horse rescued in Hood River thanks to neighbor
-
Woman escapes being kidnapped
-
Crews calling off search for missing skier
-
Vasectomies peak during March Madness
-
West Burnside still closed due to slide risk
More Stories
-
J.C. Penney closing 5 Oregon storesMar 17, 2017, 9:29 a.m.
-
Arrest made in 2016 kidnap, attempted rape in SE PortlandJun 22, 2016, 3:53 p.m.
-
Ducks survive late push from Iona, advance with 93-77 winMar 17, 2017, 1:22 p.m.