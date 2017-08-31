KGW evening forecast 8-31-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
A look at area levees and the risk of flooding
-
Man says TriMet bus driver harassed him
-
Gang mayhem draws innocent people into gunfire, crashes
-
Brookings under level one evacuation alert due to wildfire
-
Several cars hit in NE Portland gunfire
-
Raw: Deputy pulls gun during traffic stop
-
Local businesses collecting Harvey donations
-
Houston business man turns furniture stores into shelters
-
Mom, baby reunited after flood rescue
-
24 hours in GRB
More Stories
-
'She was going to beat me': Woman says homeless…Aug 31, 2017, 6:41 p.m.
-
Cycle Oregon cancels ride due to wildfiresAug 31, 2017, 3:04 p.m.
-
Salem-Keizer School District ignored 'red flags' of…Aug 31, 2017, 6:12 p.m.