KGW evening forecast 8-26-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Brookings under level one evacuation alert due to wildfire
-
Families question WSP after crash deaths
-
East High Coach let go before over forced splits
-
5 of Princess Diana's most inspiring quotes
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
Safe solar eclipse glasses selling out
-
KIII Breaking News
-
Hospital takes patient out to see eclipse
-
Brookings fire approaches 'mega' status
-
East HS coach on leave over forced splits
More Stories
-
Chetco Bar Fire slows growth, but threat remains…Aug 22, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
-
Deputies: Hood to Coast runner steals pickup truck,…Aug 26, 2017, 12:03 p.m.
-
Beavers open season with 58-27 loss to Colorado StateAug 26, 2017, 3:50 p.m.