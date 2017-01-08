'It sounded like a bomb:' Storm topples tree into Lake Oswego couple's bedroom

A tree crashed into this Lake Oswego home Sunday morning. (Photo: Maggie Vespa / KGW)

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. -- A Lake Oswego couple is recovering from their rude awakening early Sunday morning, after a large evergreen tree came crashing into their bedroom.

It happened around 7 a.m.

At first Ruth and Steve Sehm didn’t realize what had happened.

“We were in bed sleeping,” said Ruth. “It sounded like a bomb went off.”

She said the tree had landed on their house but hadn’t yet come through the ceiling.

“I just hugged my husband, said a few cuss words and though an earthquake happened or a bomb,” she said. “All of our kids came running in, and we gathered up stuff and got out.”

The Sehms and their three adult children, all in their early 20’s, ran into the front yard to see the scope of the damage.

They quickly realized they wouldn’t be able to go back inside for very long, but they needed to retrieve some clothes and coats. So Ruth and her husband went back up to their bedroom.

“And then the ceiling kept falling in, so we decided it wasn’t safe to stay,” she said.

The family, who’s rented the home for seven years, then went to breakfast and booked a hotel for the night.

They say they’re on good terms with their landlord, who lives in California.

Insurance should cover the damage.

Ruth added, more than anything, they’re relieved that no one was hurt.

“You always hear about it. You hear about that one family that has a tree fall on their house,” she said. “So that was just us this time.”

Crews from Mainstream Landscaping were on hand Sunday to remove the tree, but they hit a snag. No construction companies were open or willing to drive on the icy roads, meaning they couldn’t get access to a crane.

They decided to tarp the house, with the tree inside, and leave it until Monday.