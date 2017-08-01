KGW
Helpful hot weather links

KGW 4:40 PM. PDT August 01, 2017

We've put together a list of some helpful links to keep handy when the hot weather moves in.

You can also get the KGW News app for the latest news, traffic and weather updates on-the-go.

Weather:

Forecast

7-day image

Alerts

Cameras

Traffic:

Alerts

Speed maps

@OregonDOT

@WSDOT

Outages:

PGE power outage map

Pacific Power outage map

Clark Public utilities outage map

Cooling Centers:

Portland and Vancouver-area cooling center locations

KGW News:

KGW Newscasts

KGW Live-Stream

Other links:

Statewide incident map (TripCheck)

