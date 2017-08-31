Heat wave, wildfire smoke to return this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. – Ready for another heat wave?

The high temperatures in the Portland area will be between 95 and 100 degrees through the weekend and into the middle of next week, KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness said.

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Watch for a large area of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington from Friday afternoon through Monday evening. Forecasters expect Saturday to be the hottest day of that stretch.

Wildfire smoke will return to the valleys on Saturday, which worsen air quality.

