Heat and haze cover Portland: Special live coverage

We're carrying special live coverage from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. of Portland's record-breaking heat wave, as well as the hazy skies that B.C. wildfires are sending our way.
Tap here to watch on your mobile phone. And see below for updates and helpful resources
Latest updates: Portland heat wave | BC wildfire smoke hangs over Portland
Staying cool:
- 83 places to escape the heat this week
- 20 tips and hacks for staying cool
- Keeping your home cool
- Tips to get the most cool from your car's A/C
And check here for many more helpful weather links, including the latest power outages and transit delays
