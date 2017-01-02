Get your house ready for subfreezing temperatures

PORTLAND, Ore. -- With temperatures forecast to be near or below freezing over the next several days, Ron Morris with Einstein Plumbing is expecting a busy week.
"When it starts thawing out you're going to have broken pipes everywhere," he said.
Morris says there are some simple things you can do to keep your pipes from freezing and breaking.
One is to cover your outdoor faucet with a well-insulted cover.
Next, keep water flowing through your pipes by keeping a small steady stream running from at least a couple faucets in your home. Morris recommends warm water.
Keep your cupboards open so heat can get to the pipes in the walls behind them.
If you have a crawl space, open it up so that heat from your home can get into it and the pipes inside.
Turn your thermostat up a couple degrees.
And finally, if you can take a trip to the hardware store, Morris also recommends buying heat tape and wrapping it around pipes that are directly exposed to the cold.
A roll will cost roughly $30 to $40.
