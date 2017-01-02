Get your house ready for subfreezing temperatures

Turn your thermostat up a couple degrees. (Photo: Keely Chalmers / KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- With temperatures forecast to be near or below freezing over the next several days, Ron Morris with Einstein Plumbing is expecting a busy week.

"When it starts thawing out you're going to have broken pipes everywhere," he said.

RELATED: Cold temperatures this week; heavy moisture arrives this weekend

Morris says there are some simple things you can do to keep your pipes from freezing and breaking.

Forecast | Radars | Traffic alerts

One is to cover your outdoor faucet with a well-insulted cover.





Next, keep water flowing through your pipes by keeping a small steady stream running from at least a couple faucets in your home. Morris recommends warm water.

Keep your cupboards open so heat can get to the pipes in the walls behind them.

If you have a crawl space, open it up so that heat from your home can get into it and the pipes inside.

Turn your thermostat up a couple degrees.





And finally, if you can take a trip to the hardware store, Morris also recommends buying heat tape and wrapping it around pipes that are directly exposed to the cold.

A roll will cost roughly $30 to $40.