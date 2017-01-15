KGW
We may see some patchy freezing fog this morning. In Portland, temperatures will top out right around 30 degrees. The east wind will continue to whip the east side of town with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Monday may be warm enough to see a melt and then a re-freeze. That will only make things more slippery. Then flooding concerns start. 

Warmer rains move in Monday night (with a wintry mix near and in the Gorge), and heavy rain is on the way Tuesday and Wednesday. This will melt the snow in the city, but the combination of melting snow and heavy rain brings an elevated risk of flooding in western Oregon next week.

Keely Chalmers

 

