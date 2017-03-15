Portland metro area under flood watch Wednesday night through Saturday

A car stuck in flood water at Southwest 26th and Dolph in Portland. The driver said water came in up to her waist. (Photo by Keely Chalmers / KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A flood watch is in effect Wednesday evening through Saturday afternoon for the Portland and Vancouver metro areas, mid-Willamette Valley, lower Columbia River and the Interstate 5 corridor in Cowlitz County.

The National Weather Service warns that flooding is possible due to rain and snowmelt throughout the Columbia Basin. The lower Columbia could begin flooding Thursday morning and continue through the weekend, meaning some parks, marinas and port areas will see unusually high water and debris in the river.

Minor flooding is also possible along the Tualatin, Clackamas, Pudding and Luckiamute rivers Wednesday night through Friday.

"Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop," the NWS statement reads. "Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event. People, structures and roads located below steep slopes, in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides."

