106 degrees in Portland? Record heat expected next week

sun (Photo: file)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for much of next week as temperatures are expected to get into the 100s in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

The watch goes into effect at noon on Tuesday and is scheduled to last until 11 p.m. Friday in the Willamette Valley, Coast Range, Cascade Foothills, Cascades, Columbia River Gorge and Upper Hood River Valley.

KGW 7-day forecast

Excessive Heat Watch issued by the National Weather Service (Photo: National Weather Service)

The NWS expects the Willamette Valley to be around 100 degrees on Tuesday before exceeding 100 on Wednesday and Thursday.

KGW forecaster Brian Brennan predicts the same.

“The headline next week is the expected heat that will bake the region. High temps will be 100 degrees or hotter Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,” he said.

Click here for latest KGW forecast

In Portland, the NWS forecasts a high of 98 degrees on Tuesday, which would tie a record for Aug. 1. Temperatures in the Rose City are forecasted to get up to 105 degrees on Wednesday, which would be an Aug. 2 record, and 106 degrees on Thursday, which would also be a record.

Forecasted temperatures by the National Weather Service (Photo: National Weather Service)

The all-time heat record in Portland is 107 degrees, which occurred in 1942, 1965 and 1981.

Here are the other forecasts for the area on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to NWS:

Vancouver: 98, 105, 106. All-time high: 108

Troutdale: 99, 104, 106. All-time high: 108

Hillsboro: 99, 106, 107. All-time high: 108

McMinnville: 99, 106, 105. All-time high: 110

Salem: 99, 106, 106. All-time high: 108

Eugene: 99, 105, 105. All-time high: 108

© 2017 KGW-TV