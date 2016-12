Earthquake on Dec. 27, 2016 off central Oregon coast (Photo: KGW)

BANDON, Ore. (AP) - An earthquake has been recorded off Oregon's central coast.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit Tuesday at 7:51 a.m. Pacific.

It struck about 269 miles west of Corvallis.



The USGS says it occurred at a depth of just over six miles.