Cooling centers: Where to escape the heat this week

PORTLAND, Ore. -- With temperatures expected to rise as high as 106 degrees this week, cities and counties across the metro area have started announcing locations and hours for cooling centers.
Multnomah County
Cooling centers will open in Multnomah County on Tuesday and remain open through at least Friday. Locations and hours for the centers will be released later Monday.
Salem
Cooling centers
- Main Salem Public Library, 585 Liberty Street SE. Hours: Tuesday through Thursday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.); Friday and Saturday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.); Sunday (1 p.m.-5 p.m.)
- West Salem Library, 395 Glen Creek Road NW: Hours: Wednesday (Noon-6 p.m.); Thursday (closed); Friday and Saturday (Noon-6 p.m.); Sunday (closed)
- Center 50+, 2615 Portland Road NE. Hours: Wednesday and Thursday (7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.); Friday (8 a.m.-5 p.m.); Saturday (8 a.m.-3 p.m.); Sunday (closed)
Note: Most malls are available to the public and can be used as a place to stay cool.
Splash pads in Salem parks
- Riverfront Park, 200 Water Street NE. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
- River Road Park, 3045 River Road N. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Fairmount Park, 600-618 Luther Street S. Hours: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
- Northgate Park, 3575 Fairhaven Avenue NE. Hours: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
- Wes Bennett Park, 2200 Baxter Road SE. Hours: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
- West Salem Park, 265 Rosemont Avenue NW. Hours: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
- Englewood Park, 1260 19th Street NE. Hours: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
