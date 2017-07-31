Cooling centers: Where to escape the heat this week

In addition to cooling centers, splash pads at local parks will be open where people can cool down. (Photo: Frederic J. Brown, AFP, Getty Images) (Photo: This content is subject to copyright.)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- With temperatures expected to rise as high as 106 degrees this week, cities and counties across the metro area have started announcing locations and hours for cooling centers.

Multnomah County

Cooling centers will open in Multnomah County on Tuesday and remain open through at least Friday. Locations and hours for the centers will be released later Monday.

Salem

Cooling centers

Main Salem Public Library, 585 Liberty Street SE. Hours: Tuesday through Thursday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.); Friday and Saturday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.); Sunday (1 p.m.-5 p.m.)

West Salem Library, 395 Glen Creek Road NW: Hours: Wednesday (Noon-6 p.m.); Thursday (closed); Friday and Saturday (Noon-6 p.m.); Sunday (closed)

Center 50+, 2615 Portland Road NE. Hours: Wednesday and Thursday (7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.); Friday (8 a.m.-5 p.m.); Saturday (8 a.m.-3 p.m.); Sunday (closed)

Note: Most malls are available to the public and can be used as a place to stay cool.

Splash pads in Salem parks

