KGW
Close

Cooling centers: Where to escape the heat this week

KGW Staff , KGW 10:00 AM. PDT July 31, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- With temperatures expected to rise as high as 106 degrees this week, cities and counties across the metro area have started announcing locations and hours for cooling centers.

This story will be updated as information about cooling centers is made available.

Multnomah County

Cooling centers will open in Multnomah County on Tuesday and remain open through at least Friday. Locations and hours for the centers will be released later Monday.

Salem

Cooling centers

  • Main Salem Public Library, 585 Liberty Street SE. Hours: Tuesday through Thursday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.); Friday and Saturday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.); Sunday (1 p.m.-5 p.m.)
  • West Salem Library, 395 Glen Creek Road NW: Hours: Wednesday (Noon-6 p.m.); Thursday (closed); Friday and Saturday (Noon-6 p.m.); Sunday (closed)
  • Center 50+, 2615 Portland Road NE. Hours: Wednesday and Thursday (7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.); Friday (8 a.m.-5 p.m.); Saturday (8 a.m.-3 p.m.); Sunday (closed)

Note: Most malls are available to the public and can be used as a place to stay cool.

Splash pads in Salem parks

This story will be updated.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

106 in Portland Thursday? Heat records could fall 3 days this week

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories