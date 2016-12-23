Could Portland look like this on Christmas? Probably not. (photo taken during the Dec. 8 snowstorm)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Are you dreaming of a white Christmas?

We hate to break it to you, but if you live in Portland, you probably won’t have a white Christmas this year.

Historically, Portland has between a zero and 10 percent chance on any given year of seeing snow falling on Christmas day.

If you’re hoping for snow, there is good news. Snow has been falling in the Cascades and will continue to fall until Christmas morning, according to KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness. That means if you drive up to Government Camp, you’ll get your white Christmas.

It also means if you’re traveling Saturday before the holiday, you’ll want to be prepared for snowy roads. A winter weather advisory was in effect through Saturday for much of the Cascades and Central Oregon.

If you’re staying in town, there is a slight chance you’ll see a flurry or two on Saturday night, McGinness said. The forecast shows that lows will dip slightly below freezing on Christmas Eve, with a chance of rain and snow showers and freezing fog.

On Christmas day, expect a cold morning with fog then mostly sun. Hey – at least it’s not rain!

